ABC-7 First Alert: Storms slam Borderland causing flooding & power outages

Raw video Heavy rain pelts El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Storms with heavy rain were tracking southwest through El Paso County Thursday afternoon, prompting an ABC-7 First Alert to be issued.

In the above video player you can see what the storm looked like as it began moving through the west-side of El Paso outside the ABC-7 studios.

Some of the storm cells were accompanied by small hail and gusty winds up to 50 miles an hour.

The National Weather Service issued an urban flood advisory until 5:45 p.m. for much of the county.

Flooding was reported on Interstate-10 westbound at Asarco and along North Mesa Street between Mesa Hills and Executive Center.

More than 1,000 power outages were also reported, as well as several flight delays at El Paso International Airport, due the storm system.

