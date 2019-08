ABC-7 First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for El Paso area have all expired

(Editor's note: Check current conditions and radar anytime by visiting kvia.com/weather.)

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN EL PASO HAS ISSUED A



* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...

SOUTHEASTERN DONA ANA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEW MEXICO...

NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTY IN WESTERN TEXAS...



* UNTIL 745 PM MDT.



* AT 702 PM MDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR WEST EL PASO,

MOVING SOUTHWEST AT 10 MPH.



HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL.



SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.



IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE

TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.



* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

WEST EL PASO, CENTRAL EL PASO, NORTHEAST EL PASO, SUNLAND PARK,

FORT BLISS, BIGGS FIELD AND FRANKLIN MOUNTAINS STATE PARK.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A

BUILDING.