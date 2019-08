ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Flood Advisory both expire

See live radar and get current conditions by visiting: https://www.kvia.com/weather

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN EL PASO HAS ISSUED A



* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...

SOUTHEASTERN DONA ANA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEW MEXICO...

NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTY IN WESTERN TEXAS...



* UNTIL 845 PM MDT.



* AT 806 PM MDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR LA UNION,

MOVING SOUTH AT 10 MPH.



HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL.



SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.



IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.



* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

WEST EL PASO, CENTRAL EL PASO, SANTA TERESA, ANTHONY, SUNLAND PARK,

CANUTILLO, WESTWAY, VINTON, LA UNION AND UNION PACIFIC INTERMODAL

TERMINAL.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A

BUILDING.



LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND

LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY.

LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN

HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING.

=======================================

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN EL PASO HAS ISSUED A



* URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...

NORTHWESTERN HUDSPETH COUNTY IN WESTERN TEXAS...

NORTHEASTERN EL PASO COUNTY IN WESTERN TEXAS...



* UNTIL 900 PM MDT.



* AT 601 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO

THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN

THE ADVISORY AREA. THE HEAVIEST RAINS SO FAR HAVE FALLEN OVER

HUECO TANKS AND HOMESTEAD MEADOWS, WITH AROUND ONE INCH OF RAIN

OVER THE PREVIOUS HOUR AND HEAVY RAINFALL STILL OCCURRING.



* SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...

EAST EL PASO...

FAR EAST EL PASO...

LOMA LINDA...

HORIZON CITY...

DESERT HAVEN...

HUECO TANKS...

HOMESTEAD MEADOWS...

MONTANA VISTA...

BUTTERFIELD...

AND HUECO MOUNTAIN ESTATES.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL

CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS

WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS.



REMAIN ALERT FOR FLOODING EVEN IN LOCATIONS NOT RECEIVING RAIN.

ARROYOS, STREAMS, AND RIVERS CAN BECOME RAGING KILLER CURRENTS IN A

MATTER OF MINUTES, EVEN FROM DISTANT RAINFALL.