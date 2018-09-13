ABC-7 announces new prime time news anchor

Longtime award-winning ABC-7 news anchor Estela Casas and newly hired Erik Elken.

EL PASO, Texas - ABC-7 has announced the hiring of Erik Elken to co-anchor its prime time newscasts, starting Oct. 1.

Elken previously worked as a news anchor, reporter and a sportscaster at WKEF/WRGT in Dayton, Ohio. He's a graduate of Syracuse University.

Elken was part of NBC's coverage of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

"Erik is a perfect complement to the stability and warmth the Borderland has come to expect from Estela," ABC-7 news director Brenda de Anda Swann said. "He's a serious working journalist with a strong commitment to fairness, integrity and innovative storytelling."

Elken will join perennial Borderland favorite and award-winning anchor Estela Casas on the anchor desk.