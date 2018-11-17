El Paso

A year later: Agent Martinez's death still unsolved; reward increased to $50K

By:

Posted: Nov 16, 2018 06:27 PM MST

Updated: Nov 16, 2018 06:44 PM MST

Death of Border Patrol agent remains a mystery

EL PASO, Texas - A year after the death of El Paso Border Patrol Rogelio Martinez near Van Horn, the FBI admits to ABC-7 no one knows if the agent was killed or if his death was accidental.

Van Horn residents like Nick Tarango are still wondering why the suspicious death of the Border Patrol agent remains unsolved. "Some people still talk about it, you know, after a year," Tarango said.

ABC-7 spoke with Tarango as he was pumping gas at the station where posters of the deceased Rogelio Martinez are taped to the front door. The only thing on the poster that has changed over the past year is the reward, which now stands at $50,000.

The FBI says Border Patrol Agent Stephen Garland called dispatch to report he and his partner, Martinez, were in a culvert in the Big Bend area, injured. Both were taken to an El Paso hospital.  Martinez died. 

The FBI investigated, but the response they gave three months later, after 650 interviews, remains the same: the case is still open.

A year ago, FBI Special Agent in Charge, Emmerson Buie Jr., held a news conference.  "We are investigating this matter as a potential assault on a federal officer. And we're trying to gather the facts. If the facts support that, then we will pursue it. Legally," Buie said at the time. 

Immediately after Martinez's death, President Trump called it an attack at the hands of undocumented immigrations, stressing the need for a border wall.

Culbertson County Sheriff, Oscar Carrillo, told news outlets then he believed the two agents fell into the culvert.  On the day ABC-7 traveled to Van Horn, Carrillo was unavailable for comment, and has not responded to either our calls or emails.

Martinez's fiancee questioned Sheriff Carrillo's theory last year.  "I find it very hard that a fall could've caused all the damage he suffered," Ochoa said.

A year later, she too remains silent and has not returned ABC-7's calls.

The border agent's death shrouded in mystery has left Van Horn residents just as baffled as they were when Martinez died last year.

"I don't know, It's a mystery. We don't know what happened.  Sometimes we talk about it, when we see the pictures in the stores, in the windows and all that stuff," said Van Horn resident, Gabriela Ortiz.

"A lot of people are wondering, you know. what really happened? And up to right now, nobody knows," said Tarango.

 

 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: November 18
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

On this day: November 18

News
On this day: November 17
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: November 17

Economy
States where the most people go hungry
John Moore/Getty Images

States where the most people go hungry

News
On this day: November 16
Chuck Kennedy/White House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 16

News
On this day: November 15
David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 15

Health
States with the most smokers
FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K.

States with the most smokers

Entertainment
Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

News
On this day: November 14
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: November 14

Health
Food you're tossing too early
iStock/JulNichols

Food you're tossing too early

US & World
'10 worst toys' for 2018
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

'10 worst toys' for 2018

News
PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

News
Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

US & World
Notable deaths of 2018
Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Food
Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

US & World
Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Recipes
10 most popular pizza toppings
FreeImages.com/Michal Adamczyk

10 most popular pizza toppings

News
On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

News
On this day: November 11
Mark Davis/Getty Images

On this day: November 11

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

Economy
Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Health
Top 10 germ-infested spots
iStock/Eraxion

Top 10 germ-infested spots

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8