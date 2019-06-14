Baseball on tracks causes partial streetcar derailment downtown

A streetcar partially derails due to a baseball on the track

EL PASO, Texas - A baseball is to blame for an El Paso streetcar derailment Thursday night in Downtown El Paso, a city spokeswoman tells ABC-7.

ABC-7 reported the streetcar derailment as breaking news after the NBA Finals.

It happened just outside Southwest University Park while the Chihuahuas were playing at the intersection of Santa Fe and Franklin Streets around 9 p.m.

According to the city spokeswoman, the baseball was on the track when a streetcar drove over it, causing one of the front wheels of the streetcar to slightly derail.

Sun Metro crews responded to the scene to get the streetcar back on the tracks and in service later in the night.

There were no injuries.