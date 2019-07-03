73-year old woman injured after running over self with car in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - An elderly woman was injured Tuesday afternoon when she managed to become trapped under her own car after apparently running herself over.
The incident involving the 73-year old woman happened around 4:30 p.m. on Lone Wolf Circle in far east side of El Paso, according to authorities.
Fire crews freed the woman and transported her to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition or further details surrounding how the accident happened.
