73-year old woman injured after running over self with car in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - An elderly woman was injured Tuesday afternoon when she managed to become trapped under her own car after apparently running herself over.

The incident involving the 73-year old woman happened around 4:30 p.m. on Lone Wolf Circle in far east side of El Paso, according to authorities.

Fire crews freed the woman and transported her to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition or further details surrounding how the accident happened.