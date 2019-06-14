3 hurt, 1 critically, in San Elizario ATV crash

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sheriff's deputies at th scene of an ATV crash in San Elizario .

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas - Three people were injured, one critically, when an ATV collided with another vehicle along a San Elizario on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Camino De La Rosa, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Three people were taken to local hospitals; Sheriff's spokeswoman Leslie Antunez said two of the crash victims had non-life threatening injuries — but the third person injured was listed in critical condition.

Deputies were investigating to determine how the crash happened.