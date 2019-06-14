3 hurt, 1 critically, in San Elizario ATV crash
SAN ELIZARIO, Texas - Three people were injured, one critically, when an ATV collided with another vehicle along a San Elizario on Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Camino De La Rosa, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Three people were taken to local hospitals; Sheriff's spokeswoman Leslie Antunez said two of the crash victims had non-life threatening injuries — but the third person injured was listed in critical condition.
Deputies were investigating to determine how the crash happened.
