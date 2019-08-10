El Paso

27-hour El Paso freeway closure runs from early Sunday through early Monday

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 10:35 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:35 PM MDT

Highway closures

EL PASO, Texas - Eastbound and westbound Interstate 10 in El Paso will close for 27 hours this weekend as road crews place bridge girders over the freeway for one of four new connector ramps being built.

The Texas Department of Transportation said I-10 will be closed in both directions to all traffic at U.S. 54 from Sunday at 3 a.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.

Marked detours will be in place, but cross-town traffic is encouraged to take Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) as an alternate route.

Below is a detailed list of roadways and ramps which will be closed during the 27-hour stretch, as well as detour route information:

§ I-10 westbound will be closed to all traffic between Copia Street and Reynolds Street.

§ I-10 eastbound will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

§ Ramp C which connects northbound US 54 to westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

§ Ramp F which connects westbound I-10 to Juárez will be closed to all traffic.

§ Ramp G which connects eastbound I-10 to Juárez will be closed to all traffic.

§ Ramp H which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

§ Ramp L which connects Gateway Boulevard West to westbound I-10 at Raynolds will be closed to all traffic.

§ The on-ramp which connects Gateway Boulevard East to eastbound I-10 at Loop 478 (Copia Street) will be closed to all traffic.

§ EASTBOUND I-10 DETOUR: All traffic must take Exit 22A (Loop 478/Copia Street), continue on Gateway East to Raynolds and re-enter I-10.

§ EASTBOUND I-10 DETOUR TO NORTHBOUND US 54: After taking the above detour, take Exit 24B (Trowbridge Drive), take the newly widened turnaround at Trowbridge, enter westbound I-10, take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) to northbound US 54.

§ EASTBOUND I-10 DETOUR TO JUÁREZ: After taking the above detour, continue on Gateway East and turn left on US 62 (Paisano Drive) to the Bridge of the Americas.

§ WESTBOUND I-10 DETOUR: All traffic must take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) to northbound US 54, take Exit 23 (Cassidy Road/Fort Bliss), take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive) and use the newly widened turnaround at Pershing to enter southbound US 54, then follow signs to signs to westbound I-10 or Juárez.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting
Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

El Paso
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities