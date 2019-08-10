27-hour El Paso freeway closure runs from early Sunday through early Monday

Highway closures

EL PASO, Texas - Eastbound and westbound Interstate 10 in El Paso will close for 27 hours this weekend as road crews place bridge girders over the freeway for one of four new connector ramps being built.

The Texas Department of Transportation said I-10 will be closed in both directions to all traffic at U.S. 54 from Sunday at 3 a.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.

Marked detours will be in place, but cross-town traffic is encouraged to take Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) as an alternate route.

Below is a detailed list of roadways and ramps which will be closed during the 27-hour stretch, as well as detour route information:

§ I-10 westbound will be closed to all traffic between Copia Street and Reynolds Street.

§ I-10 eastbound will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

§ Ramp C which connects northbound US 54 to westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

§ Ramp F which connects westbound I-10 to Juárez will be closed to all traffic.

§ Ramp G which connects eastbound I-10 to Juárez will be closed to all traffic.

§ Ramp H which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

§ Ramp L which connects Gateway Boulevard West to westbound I-10 at Raynolds will be closed to all traffic.

§ The on-ramp which connects Gateway Boulevard East to eastbound I-10 at Loop 478 (Copia Street) will be closed to all traffic.

§ EASTBOUND I-10 DETOUR: All traffic must take Exit 22A (Loop 478/Copia Street), continue on Gateway East to Raynolds and re-enter I-10.

§ EASTBOUND I-10 DETOUR TO NORTHBOUND US 54: After taking the above detour, take Exit 24B (Trowbridge Drive), take the newly widened turnaround at Trowbridge, enter westbound I-10, take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) to northbound US 54.

§ EASTBOUND I-10 DETOUR TO JUÁREZ: After taking the above detour, continue on Gateway East and turn left on US 62 (Paisano Drive) to the Bridge of the Americas.

§ WESTBOUND I-10 DETOUR: All traffic must take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) to northbound US 54, take Exit 23 (Cassidy Road/Fort Bliss), take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive) and use the newly widened turnaround at Pershing to enter southbound US 54, then follow signs to signs to westbound I-10 or Juárez.