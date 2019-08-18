El Paso

22 hearses deliver over 1,000 excess funeral flowers to El Paso shooting memorial site

By:

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 11:52 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 12:25 PM MDT

Hearse procession tribute

EL PASO, Texas - Funeral homes that provided free services to the victims of the El Paso shootings conducted a ceremonial drive with excess funeral flowers Sunday morning from the La Paz Faith chapel in central El Paso to the makeshift memorial site behind the Cielo Vista Walmart store.

There were 22 hearses, representing the 22 victims of the shooting, that carried more than 1,000 floral arrangements sent by people around the world for Margie Reckard's funeral service and burial -- which were held on Friday night and Saturday.

Salvador Perches, owner of Perches Funeral Homes, organized the floral caravan which departed at 10 a.m. from La Paz Faith at 1201 North Piedras, traveled along Montana Avenue and then to Hawkins Boulevard, before ending at the memorial site.

A crowd joined in to help unload the flowers and place them at the memorial.

"I spoke with (Reckard's) husband about the idea, and he felt this would be a fitting tribute to his wife and to the other victims," Perches said. "Contact was then made to all of the other participating funeral homes and all of them agreed that this can serve as a gesture of unity and a sense of closure for all of the funerals that happened from this tragedy."

Participating funeral homes that provided hearses included Perches Funeral Homes, Martin Funeral Home, Sunset Funeral Home, San Jose Funeral Home and Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

US & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong