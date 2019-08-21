2 victims of El Paso shooting remain hospitalized in serious condition at University Medical Center

Pixabay A patient is seen in a hospital bed in this file photo.

EL PASO, Texas - Two victims in the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart remain in the hospital at the University Medical Center of El Paso.

Those two patients — both adults — were listed in serious but stable condition on Wednesday, according to officials with UMC. The shooting left 22 people dead, including one person who initially survived but later passed away at UMC.

Ten surviving adult victims have been discharged, as have two children.

Thousands more El Paso residents have been grappling with trauma after the attack. From those who witnessed the shooting in the packed store on Aug. 3, to the families who finished burying their loved ones over this past weekend.

Patrick Crusius, the suspected shooter, is charged with capital murder and being held without bond on suicide watch in the El Paso County jail. Police have said the Dallas-area resident, 21, told them he was targeting Mexicans.

A makeshift memorial the length of the Walmart store is decorated with 22 crosses, flags of the three nationalities of the victims — American, Mexican, and German — as well as hundreds of devotional candles and countless handwritten messages of support.

(The Associated Press contributed background to this report.)