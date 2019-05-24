2 Pebble Hills High students struck by fellow student driving Corvette, parent says

Pebble Hills students struck by driver of Corvette

EL PASO, Texas - Police are investigating a collision involving three students at Pebble Hills High School.

The wreck was reported at about 4:30 p.m. at Charles Foster Avenue and John Hayes Street, near the high school.

A parent who witnessed the wreck old ABC-7 a student was behind the wheel of the Corvette that struck the two other students.

ABC-7 has confirmed one student was rushed to Del Sol Medical Center and another to Las Palmas.

"They need to be able to do something about the speed on this street because it's not the first time this has happened," said Erika Cabral, "Last year, around this time, another student got hit so it's a common occurrence in this area. Kids and adults barrel down this street very, very fast."

