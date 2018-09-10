2 critically injured in motorcycle crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Two people were critically injured in a motorcycle wreck on the 9700 block of McCombs and Manila early Sunday morning.
Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene just after 2:00 a.m.
ABC-7 originally reported the motorcyclist was fatally injured in the wreck. Police clarified Monday the information provided Sunday morning was incorrect and the motorcyclist did not die as a result of the injuries sustained in the wreck.
The motorcyclist is listed in critical condition at a local hospital, police said Monday.
A passenger riding with the motorcyclist was also injured, police said.
