15 vote difference decides El Paso's District 8 runoff election candidates

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso District 8 race is heading to a runoff election.

Nicholas Anthony Vasquez has just 15 votes more than Richard Wright.

That means the runoff will be between Vasquez and incumbent Cissy Lizarraga.

None of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes -- which is why there will be a runoff election.

Officials haven't said when the election will happen.