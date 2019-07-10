'Sundog' spotted over Boderland skies

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A so-called " Sundog " forms in the skies over El Paso on Wednesday.

EL PASO, Texas - As temperatures Wednesday soared into triple-digit range to give El Paso its hottest day of the year, atmospheric conditions also caused the creation of a so-called "sundog" over the skies of the Borderland.

Numerous viewers called and emailed ABC-7 after spotting the "sundog."

The National Weather Service says the weather phenomenon forms "from the refraction of sun light by ice crystals in the atmosphere."

The NWS indicates that sundogs commonly occur with high clouds that are 18,000 feet in the atmosphere or above, but many people don't know what they're looking at.

Anytime an area has high clouds, there's a potential to see sundogs, according to the weather service, because most high clouds are high enough that they're frozen.

Sundogs occur near the sun and usually appear as patches of bright light; sometime they manifest as halos of light around the sun. It's thought the weather phenomenon occurs "because they follow the sun like a dog follows its master," according to Live Science.