'PayDirt Promise' to provide free UTEP tuition for students of families earning $40k or less

EL PASO, Texas - The University of Texas at El Paso is making a new 'promise' to help students in dire need of financial aid pay for college.

It's called the PayDirt Promise. It will cover tuition and fees for students who families make $40,000 per year or less.

The PayDirt Promise is part of another financial aid opportunity at UTEP known as the UTEP Promise.

The UTEP Promise covered tuition and fees for students whose families made $30,000 or less annually.

On ABC-7 at 4, Dr. Gary Edens, vice president for student affairs at UTEP said, "What we're hoping is that more students will think about going to college, think about UTEP, and we're going to be there to help them financially if they decide to do so."

UTEP announced that the PayDirt Promise is available for undergraduate students planning on attending UTEP in the fall of 2019. They must be Texas residents who plan on attending UTEP full-time which is at least 12 credit hours per semester. To qualify, students must also fill out the FASFA form. The financial aid office at UTEP will then determine which students automatically qualify.