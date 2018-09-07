El Paso

'No Child Should Go Hungry' food drive underway

By:
  • by Hillary Floren

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 03:40 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 08:34 AM MDT

Albertsons to host monthlong food drive

EL PASO, Texas - No child should go hungry.  That's why ABC-7 is once again teaming up with Albertsons and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger for a major food drive starting Friday, August 31, 2018. 

Feeding the thousands of "food insecure" people in the borderland is made possible thanks to donors like you.  It's easy to place your extra change in a collection box when you check out at the grocery store.  But it also takes volunteers, sorting and processing the tons of food at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger warehouses before it's distributed throughout the borderland.  

We caught up with four ladies who run the Valley Community Food Bank.  In addition to running their own food pantry that provides clothing and books to families, they close their facility on Tuesdays and go to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.  The ladies each have a personal reason for volunteering.  

"The first time I volunteered it was such a personal feeling of accomplishment because it was my hands that were helping put together this food that gets to our pantry, that we in turn give back," says Elsa Aragon.

The other ladies agree, saying at times they have so much fun, it feels like a party.  

Many of the items, like meat and bread, need to be processed quickly so they can stay fresh.  Once sorted, items are packed onto pallets, which are then delivered to various distribution points.

Back  at the Valley Community Food Bank, the ladies enjoy helping individual families, the elderly and anyone else who finds themselves in a desperate situation. 

"What holds them back is that four-letter word," says Christy Cabrera.  "FEAR.  We're all human. We're all the same.  I tell them: don't cry, just look forward.  The horizon is big and it's up to you to reach it.Sometimes we might need a push.  That's why we're all here."

If you would like to donate your time and energy by volunteering at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, click here.

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


