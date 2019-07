'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' set to feature El Paso restaurants

EL PASO, Texas - Six new El Paso restaurants will soon make their debut on the Food Network's 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives', according to El Paso Inc.

Tasty Kabob El Paso (6110 N. Mesa, Ste. D) Airing: 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26th 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23rd 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th

Lick it Up El Paso (114 E. Mills) Airing: 7 p.m. on Friday, August 2nd 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3rd

Rulis International Kitchen (4176 N. Mesa) Airing: 7 p.m. on Friday, August 16th 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 17th

Desert Oak Barbecue (1320 N. Zaragoza , Ste. 105) Airing: 7 p.m. on Friday, August 23rd 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th

, Ste. 105) Delight (502 N. Oregon, Ste. A) Airing: No times yet

Kaedema (204 Boston) Airing: No times yet

