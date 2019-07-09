El Paso

'Bases Loaded' exhibit opens Thursday at El Paso Museum of History

Focusing on baseball in the Borderland and beyond

By:

Posted: Jul 09, 2019 05:34 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 05:51 PM MDT

ABC7 at Four Bases Loaded exhibit at El Paso Museum of History

EL PASO, Texas - "Bases Loaded - El Paso and Beyond" is a new exhibit opening Thursday at the El Paso Museum of History downtown.

The exhibit celebrates the local and national history of baseball starting with its pre-Civil War origins to the Chihuahuas arriving in El Paso.

In addition to tracing the evolution of baseball's legacy as a national pastime, the exhibit also highlights baseball's intersections with race, like the sport's role in Mexico and key events in breaking the color barrier. As visitors move through the installation, they are invited to explore how different groups across the United States have shaped baseball's beginnings, rise, and continued popularity. Interactive displays, like a walkable baseball diamond and Chihuahuas fan photo booth, transform the space into an immersive historical experience. 

Materials for the exhibit have been sourced from across El Paso's enthusiastic baseball community. Many of the artifacts for Bases Loaded have been provided by Fernando Grado, an El Paso native and baseball enthusiast. His personal collection, which he began in his youth, includes local memorabilia from the Browns and Diablos as well as collectibles from eminent players like Jackie Robinson and "Shoeless" Joe Jackson. Also on display are items borrowed from the El Paso Chihuahuas' own archive.

The exhibit will be open until January 5 at the El Paso Museum of History, 510 N. Santa Fe Street.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

News
On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

News
Crime Scene Photos

Crime Scene Photos

News
Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

News
On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

US & World
Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

News
On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

News
On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Sports
Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

US & World
Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

US & World
Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

News
On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

US & World
Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
Shortest celebrity marriages
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shortest celebrity marriages

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13