"A Taste of Soul" fundraiser to be held Saturday

EL PASO, Texas - NAMI of El Paso will be having their 8th Annual NAMIWalks later this month. Participants are encouraged to create teams to raise funds for the organization.

One of those teams, Team V.E.T.S 2, is holding a fundraising event Saturday night to help spread the word about this years run. The team hopes to help veterans, active duty service members and civilians impacted by mental illness.

Today's fundraising event will take place at Mo'z BBQ located at 5019 Alabama St. from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

All the funds raised from NAMIWalks El Paso stay in the El Paso community and help continue NAMI El Paso’s mission to provide advocacy, public awareness, support and education so that all individuals living with mental health conditions and their families can build better lives.

This year's run will take place at Memorial Park Reserve on September 22, 2018. Check-in will be at 8:30 a.m. The race begins at 9:30 a.m.

CLICK HERE to register or donate to NAMIWalks El Paso.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the programs and support that NAMI El Paso offers.