"21 Outs" feature-length movie about Socorro baseball team premieres

ABC 7 at Four 21 Outs interview with producer Jess Araujo and former Socorro baseball coach Chris Forbes

El Paso - The community is invited to view the premiere of "21 Outs," a movie about the Socorro High School baseball team, Coach Chris Forbes, and their journey to win the UIL Class 5A state championship in 2009.

"21 Outs" will premiere at 8 p.m. Aug. 9 and will be shown again at 2 and 8 p.m. Aug. 10 in the Socorro High School theater, 10150 Alameda Ave.

Movie tickets are $6 and can be purchased in advance at the SISD Public Relations Office in the District Service Center, 12440 Rojas Dr., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 9. Tickets can be purchased online at teatristas.booktix.com (online convenience fee $1.25.) Tickets at the door are $6 cash only (3 hours before show time). Event proceeds will benefit Socorro High School.

The Bulldogs' victory was El Paso's first state baseball title in 60 years. The team claimed the state title with a 12-7 win over Lufkin High School at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock. "21 Outs" captures their story of perseverance and heart and how Coach Forbes inspired the players to an emotional victory for the school and community.

The film's producer, Chris Araujo, and Coach Chris Forbes appeared on ABC-7 at Four to talk about the movie.