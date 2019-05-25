News

El Paso Scouts place flags on Fort Bliss gravesites

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 11:48 AM MDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 11:48 AM MDT

The El Paso Scouts placed flags on gravesites at Fort Bliss National Cemetery Saturday morning in support of Memorial Day.

About 1,000 El Paso Scouts volunteers helped place American flags on individual gravesites.

Scout Stephan Alvarez told ABC-7, "It means a lot to me personally because my dad was in the military, and he's a really big role model for me."

The event is meant to honor the heroes and teach the kids, "We work to instill character and citizenship in the youth," said scout leader Ty Page.

The event started with a short ceremony.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday for remembering and honoring people who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

 

 


