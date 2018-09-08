SISD working to help former students graduate

EL PASO, TX -

Staff from Socorro Independent School District laced up their walking shoes Saturday morning, and hit the streets to try and encourage former students to complete their studies in the fifth annual Walk For Success.

For some students, life’s path comes with roadblocks, which Is why district administration went knocking on doors, reaching out to students who un-enrolled, telling them about different educational opportunities they can take advantage of while balancing jobs, a family and many other obligations.

"This event here helps us out,” said SISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza. “Students come back, and many students do graduate."

The program started in 2014, and with every successful run the district was able to increase its graduation rate, which is currently 91.4 percent. Espinoza said the proof is in the numbers.

"First year, we had about 300 students that we had to look for, this year we're down to 156,” he said.

More than 40 students graduated since the start of Walk For Success, and more than 200 are working to earn a GED or diploma.

"We don't give up on students in Socorro independent school district,” said Espinoza.