Parents worried about large cracks, other building problems at east El Paso school

International school issues

The Alicia Chacon International Language School in east El Paso has come under criticism from parents alleging a number of structural issues within the facility.

The top issue being aired is a large crack in the schools eastern wall that has reportedly popped open before.

"The roof is broken and some pieces fell so all that is dangerous to the kids," said concerned parent Catalina Camarillo. "That area is connected to the hallway. It could get worse."

A number of parents said they planned to meet with Ysleta Independent School District officials on Wednesday night to discuss the issues.

Several parents said that students are also being harmed by air conditioning issues within the facility.

"The air conditioners are not working," said Camarillo. "The kids go to school and get head aches. They are feeling bad and a lot of kids have gone to the doctors cause it is really bad."

There is also a reported security issue, though a YISD assigned security guard has repeatedly been seen keeping the facility secure,

Though no YISD officials agreed to an interview with ABC-7, the school district did release a statement that said in part: "Parents have also been updated on structural issues affecting two classrooms in the 7th/8th grade wing that have been closed off and are now set for demolition. Efforts will be made to minimize disruption to classroom lessons during demolition work. As for classroom temperatures, all classrooms have evaporative coolers, as well as oscillating fans, to help with cooling and improve airflow."