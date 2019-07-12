Education

Parents can exchange old school uniforms for new ones at event tomorrow

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 04:00 AM MDT

The Lions Club, in partnership with the Socorro Independent School District, will host its annual School Uniform Swap from 8 a.m. to noon July 13 at Col. John O. Ensor Middle School.

In preparation of the annual event, parents can now drop off washed uniform pieces that are no longer needed or being used, and receive a credit voucher to use for their child's uniforms the day of the event. Uniforms can be turned in now at any designated drop-off locations, including National Self Storage, 10560 North Loop; WestStar Bank, 12101 Montwood; Liberty Tax, 700 N. Zaragoza Ste. AB; Farmers Insurance Agency, 14200 Ashford Ste. A-1; Xtreme Core Fitness, 125 N. Kenazo Ste. I; Progressive, 11930 Vista del Sol Ste. A; Rocky Mountain Radar, 6469 Doniphan; and Extasy Tinting, 11436 Rojas Ste. B2.

All swap uniform elements will be free. Parents can receive gently-used polo shirts, T-shirts, pants, shorts, capris, skirts and skorts of all sizes. School supplies and backpack donations also will be accepted.


The first day of school in SISD is July 29.


