High school students prepare for potential career in firefighting

Fire tech program

Socorro High School is preparing dozens of students for a potential career in firefighting.

The fire tech program exposes students to all aspects of becoming a firefighter.

It is a four year program that begins freshman year. Students can also explore the skills needed to become an EMT, a fire investigator or a member of the combined search and rescue team.

Currently, there are more than 80 students enrolled in the course, many of them hoping to become a firefighter one day.

Pedro Rodriguez, a junior, is confident that he wants to help save lives in the future.

He said his confidence has improved since joining the program.

"I wanted to challenge myself and i knew that this program would offer plenty of opportunities for my future," Pedro said.

The high school junior plans to attend El Paso Community College's fire academy after graduation.

EPCC allows students to attain credit from the Socorro fire tech program.

Carl Manning, Socorro's instructor, said the program is based on articulated credit.

Students use the same curriculum used at EPCC and after they complete a semester at the college, they accumulate the credits earned at Socorro.

"We introduce them to new concepts and new skills over the course of four years and they're not inundated with information all at once," Manning said.

Manning said this will help make them better candidates to become a firefighter one day.

Pedro said he's learned more than just the physical challenges of becoming a firefighter.

"I feel like I'm part of something, there doesn't go a day where it doesn't feel like I'm alone. They all treat me as a family member and that's very important because a lot of times kids are just alone, but not in this program, you always have someone to back you up," Pedro said.

Much like at a firehouse, the students are split up in to shifts and required to complete tasks as a group.

Horizon High School also has a similar program with a dozen students currently enrolled.

The program got its start in 2015 as a result of a voter-approved bond.

Students learn inside a building that simulates a real fire station.

The students get the real hands-on experience of working in the station and doing the upkeep, according to instructor John Concha.

The school recently acquired a fire truck that so students can practice safety mechanisms, tools, loading hoses, ladders, and vehicle safety.

Currently, the prpgram has one student training at Horizon Fire Department and several students at the El Paso Community College Fire Training Academy, Concha said in a statement.