Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new SISD elementary school
Campus to accommodate students near Pebble Hills
EL PASO, Texas - The Socorro Independent School District is breaking ground on a brand-new elementary school campus on Wednesday morning.
The school will be built to accommodate about 800 students who will live in the rapidly expanding area near Pebble Hills High School.
ABC-7 obtained renderings of the interior and exterior of the school, which gave a glimpse of the school entrance, open classrooms and a library.
The yet-to-be named school will span 122,000 square feet and cost $28 million to build.
The school will be located on Ralph Seitsinger Drive next to James Butler Elementary and Staff Sergeant Manuel Puentes Middle.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
Sports Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
Politics Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Economy Toyota
Health iStock / DrGrounds
News White House photo by Paul Morse
Sports Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Economy iStock/monkeybusinessimages
News Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
US & World Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Economy Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
US & World Johannes Simon/Getty Images
Pets FreeImages.com/Matthew Green