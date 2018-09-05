Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new SISD elementary school

EL PASO, Texas - The Socorro Independent School District is breaking ground on a brand-new elementary school campus on Wednesday morning.

The school will be built to accommodate about 800 students who will live in the rapidly expanding area near Pebble Hills High School.

Library of new elementary campus in Socorro ISD. Rendering courtesy SISD.

ABC-7 obtained renderings of the interior and exterior of the school, which gave a glimpse of the school entrance, open classrooms and a library.

Classroom in new elementary school to be built in area near Pebble Hills High School. Rendering courtesy SISD.

The yet-to-be named school will span 122,000 square feet and cost $28 million to build.

Classroom in new elementary school to be built in area near Pebble Hills High School. Rendering courtesy SISD.

The school will be located on Ralph Seitsinger Drive next to James Butler Elementary and Staff Sergeant Manuel Puentes Middle.