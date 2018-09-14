Education

Cosmetology training could cost students thousands if TEA eliminates programs

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 04:05 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 04:17 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Cosmetology training may no longer be an option for students across the state of  Texas if the Texas Education Agency eliminates cosmetology courses in public high schools. 

Right now, many El Paso high school students have the opportunity to take state-funded courses in cosmetology while in high school. Once they complete the program, which costs students $500, graduates become licensed to work in fields of cosmetology. This means they can start working right away after high school while attending college. 

The TEA is considering cutting funding for high school cosmetology programs throughout the state. If the funding is cut, students would have to pay thousands of dollars to enroll in cosmetology courses in private trade schools. 

According to the Texas Tribune, a TEA committee of teachers, academics and industry professionals found the annual earning salary in cosmetology fields is too low. The TEA has an annual target salary of just over $35,000 and cosmetology jobs earn between $21,507 and $30,056 annually.  The programs are on the chopping block because the TEA would rather allocate funding and resources to students for better-paying jobs.

A professional cosmetologist ABC-7 spoke with Friday said she disagreed with the TEA figures because she earns more than twice the state agency's estimate. 

For a graduating senior at Pebble Hills High School, cosmetology presented a unique opportunity. "We take advantage of the opportunity. Being a senior, I get to graduate with my license. It's pretty cool and I get to work at a hair salon," said Jazmine Cardenas. 

 

 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Weather
Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

Weather
10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US
CNN Video

10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

El Paso
Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Weather
2018 hurricane season
NOAA

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Entertainment
National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists
Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.

National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
USDA via CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

Education
States where college is most expensive
iStock/kroach

States where college is most expensive

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

Entertainment
Stand Up to Cancer 2018
2018 Getty Images

Stand Up to Cancer 2018