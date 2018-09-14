Cosmetology training could cost students thousands if TEA eliminates programs

A cosmetology student at Pebble Hills High School

A cosmetology student at Pebble Hills High School

EL PASO, Texas - Cosmetology training may no longer be an option for students across the state of Texas if the Texas Education Agency eliminates cosmetology courses in public high schools.

Right now, many El Paso high school students have the opportunity to take state-funded courses in cosmetology while in high school. Once they complete the program, which costs students $500, graduates become licensed to work in fields of cosmetology. This means they can start working right away after high school while attending college.

The TEA is considering cutting funding for high school cosmetology programs throughout the state. If the funding is cut, students would have to pay thousands of dollars to enroll in cosmetology courses in private trade schools.

According to the Texas Tribune, a TEA committee of teachers, academics and industry professionals found the annual earning salary in cosmetology fields is too low. The TEA has an annual target salary of just over $35,000 and cosmetology jobs earn between $21,507 and $30,056 annually. The programs are on the chopping block because the TEA would rather allocate funding and resources to students for better-paying jobs.

A professional cosmetologist ABC-7 spoke with Friday said she disagreed with the TEA figures because she earns more than twice the state agency's estimate.

For a graduating senior at Pebble Hills High School, cosmetology presented a unique opportunity. "We take advantage of the opportunity. Being a senior, I get to graduate with my license. It's pretty cool and I get to work at a hair salon," said Jazmine Cardenas.

Cosmetology students at Pebble Hills High School