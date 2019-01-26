Education

COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS: Americas High School girls welding team prepares for competitions

Posted: Jan 25, 2019 07:16 PM MST

Updated: Jan 25, 2019 07:17 PM MST

Allgirls welding team at Americas...

EL PASO, Texas - Americas High School offers a welding class for students every year, but what's different this year is they have an all girls welding team.

The team, which is in its first year is made up of four high school girls. They are working hard to prepare for their big competition debut.

"Our competition (is in) February in Southwest," Elisa Arredondo, a senior, said. "It's against schools and no teachers are allowed in and we have four hours to build specifically what we are going to build."

Welding isn't a common sport for high schoolers, but it's become a really important one for these girls.

"It feels good being a lading in a male dominated area," Abigail Vega, a junior, said. "We would like to inspire others."

"It's kind of encouraging to see that you can break boundaries," Arredondo said.

All students who take the welding class leave with certifications to help them get jobs in the field. 

"I love it and want to get further in my career with it," Vega said.

If they win in February, the girls have an option to compete in state. If they do well in state, they can also compete in nationals. 

