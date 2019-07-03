Education

Charges to be dropped against former El Paso school administrators involved in cheating scheme

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 04:57 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 06:13 PM MDT

EPISD cheating charges dropped

EL PASO, Texas - Motions to withdraw guilty pleas and agreements to defer prosecutions were granted Monday for three former El Paso Independent School District administrators who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud  the U.S. during a cheating scheme.

Justice Dept. statement on charges dropped in cheating scandal involving EPISD

Former Associate Superintendent of the Elementary Division Maria Flores, former Director of the Priority Schools Division assigned to Jefferson High School Vanessa Foreman and Former EPISD Associate Superintendent Damon Murphy all pleaded guilty in 2016 to the charges.

According to court documents obtained by the ABC-7 I-Team, if Foreman complies with terms and conditions of the agreement to defer prosecution, "the United States agrees to dismiss the charge and agrees not to prosecute Defendant."

There will be a six-month "Deferral Period" where the defendants must comply with several conditions which include not committing any crimes, reporting to a Pretrial Officer, not use drugs and several others.

On Monday, pretrial diversions were also filed for several other former administrators who were charged during the scheme. Former Austin High School Principal John Tanner and former EPISD Superintendent for Secondary Schools, James Anderson, were charged with one count each of conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, with possible sentences of up to 20 years.

Anderson was also charged with making false statements to a federal investigator.

By accepting the agreement for a pretrial diversion, Tanner and Anderson accept responsibility and must follow conditions and agreements for six months, then all charges will be dismissed.

In a statement obtained by the ABC-7 I-Team, Anderson said, "I regret any harm that may have been incurred by anyone with respect to my assigned duties as Assistant Superintendent in El Paso Independent School District."

They were accused of fraudulently boosting the district's test scores, attendance and graduation rates to meet federal accountability standards.

Anderson attorney Robert Perez told ABC-7 the agreement is not an admission of guilt, "we're happy it's going to be over. This case had literally over a million documents, had we gone to trial, we would have probably been in trial for a month."

The Department of Justice issued a statement saying in part they accepted the motions, "...to bring finality to the lengthy and complex litigation involving the prosecution of certain El Paso Independent School District administrators and employees."

Last year, Federal Judge David Briones ordered a retrial after federal prosecutors admitted they made mistakes in the trials. Briones ruled there was no evidence federal prosecutors intentionally withheld evidence from the defense, but did say they acted negligently.

Click here for a timeline of the cheating scandal.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

US & World
Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
Shortest celebrity marriages
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shortest celebrity marriages

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 2
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On this day: July 2

Health
7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

Entertainment
Top 10 pro wrestlers of all time
John McKeon via Wikimedia Commons

Top 10 pro wrestlers of all time

Health
16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat
Rick Shine/CNN

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat

News
On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

News
On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

News
On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

News
On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Health
15 things your feet say about your health
iStock/LisaIson

15 things your feet say about your health