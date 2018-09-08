Canutillo ISD breaks ground for new multipurpose agricultural facility

EL PASO, Texas - Leaders for the Canutillo Independent School District met to break ground for a new facility at Canutillo Middle School Saturday morning.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at 9 a.m. for what the district describes as "the long-awaited Multi-Purpose Agricultural Science Facility[.]"

Officials for the school district say the new facility will provide middle school students an opportunity to learn about agriculture and "will pay homage to Canutillo's agricultural history."

The agricultural facility will provide 9,000 square feet of instructional opportunities, with 3,600 square feet of it being used for open-air agricultural instruction.

Canutillo ISD expects the construction to be complete by January 2019.