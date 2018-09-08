Canutillo ISD breaks ground for new multipurpose agricultural facility
EL PASO, Texas - Leaders for the Canutillo Independent School District met to break ground for a new facility at Canutillo Middle School Saturday morning.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held at 9 a.m. for what the district describes as "the long-awaited Multi-Purpose Agricultural Science Facility[.]"
Officials for the school district say the new facility will provide middle school students an opportunity to learn about agriculture and "will pay homage to Canutillo's agricultural history."
The agricultural facility will provide 9,000 square feet of instructional opportunities, with 3,600 square feet of it being used for open-air agricultural instruction.
Canutillo ISD expects the construction to be complete by January 2019.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment 2018 Getty Images
Economy Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons
Politics Drew Angerer/Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
Sports Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
Health iStock / DrGrounds
News White House photo by Paul Morse
Sports Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Economy iStock/monkeybusinessimages
News Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images