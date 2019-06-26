News

City of El Paso sits on resolution condemning 'Remain in Mexico Policy'



Posted: Jun 25, 2019 04:00 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 08:34 PM MDT

City Council sits on resolution

EL PASO, Texas - A heated discussion took place Tuesday after El Paso Mayor Dee Margo moved to postpone a resolution rejecting the Migrant Protection Protocol, also known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, for two more weeks. The item has already been postponed twice since May 28.

Margo said one of the reasons he is looking to postpone the item is to allow time to see if a bill U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, proposed will pass Congress. The bill would reimburse border communities that have been impacted by the immigration influx.

El Paso city Representatives Claudia Ordaz Perez and Sam Morgan said while they supported the resolution they supported postponing the item for further discussion. Some heated discussion followed with Rep. Peter Svarzbein stating that his office and the mayors office had met to sort out some of the language on the resolution. 


“I seriously question whether this federal government is so small and petty that it would punish this community more than it already has,” Svarzbein said.


“It is time this council takes a stand against these policies that violate our constitution,” city Rep. Alexsandra Annello said. “It violates our agreements with the entire world.”

Margo said there wasn’t a harm in postponing the item for another four weeks."I'm just saying from a timing standpoint, why would we take any chance to offend some people who have exceptionally thin skin," Margo said.

City Council voted 5-to-3 to postpone a vote on the resolution for four weeks. Peter Svarzbien, along with Reps. Alexsandra Annello and Cassandra Hernandez voted against the postponement.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


