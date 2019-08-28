News

Car repair shops inundated with calls after hail storm

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 04:40 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:26 PM MDT

A day after a hail storm battered parts of the borderland, car repairs shops are getting flooded with calls.

Tuesday night, rain and hail slammed El Paso, mostly the west side. There were reports of quarter to golf-ball sized hail.

Wednesday morning, El Paso Dent Repair told ABC-7 they received over a dozen calls and emails. That was all just before noon.

Directly after the storm, typically the cars that get damaged the worst tend to be the ones that end up in the front of line. The're the ones that are most worried about it and they're the ones that contact us," said Chet Williams, Owner of El Paso Dent Repair.

Williams said it usually takes about 2-5 days and costs about $3,000-$5,000 to repair depending on the amount of damage. Some can be finished sooner, some can take longer.

"Typically the procedure is to get underneath the dent and push it back up with a series of minute pushes and try to get the metal back to flat, to what we use the term in the industry, pre-loss condition," said Williams.

Typically, after a storm, Williams said several companies from out of town will come in and some aren't trustworthy.

Williams said, "Some are good reputable guys out there trying to do the best they can, unfortunately the compensation is a little bit lower because they're offering perks for people to try and get them in their doors, so most of the money is not going directly to the repair process itself which can compromise the quality of the repair. "

Williams recommends going with a local business, checking their reviews and checking with the Better Business Bureau. 


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

US & World
Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

US & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries