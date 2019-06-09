Victim taken to hospital after shooting near east El Paso burger restaurant

EL PASO - Officers are investigating a shooting in east El Paso .

It happened near the 1700 block of Lee Trevino just before 2 a.m.

The spokesperson for El Paso Police told ABC-7 the victim was shot somewhere in the area, then drove to the Whataburger on Lee Trevino to call for help.

Officials said he was taken to the hospital. His condition was not known, but 9-1-1 dispatch said he was conscious at the time of transport.