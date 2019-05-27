We Build The Wall group builds border barrier on private land in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - A private group which calls itself We Build The Wall did just that over the Memorial Day Weekend in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

The group announced on its Facebook page it built a portion of border barrier near the base of Mt. Cristo Rey. It told ABC-7 it plans to build the barrier up the mountain, along private property. The plan is to build a platform on the mountain where Border Patrol agents can park and monitor the border along the newly-installed barrier.

Kris Kobach, a former secretary of state in Kansas and advisor for "We Build The Wall," spoke about the project on Fox & Friends early Monday morning.

"This is the first time any private organization has built a portion of the wall on private land. It's happening right here in the El Paso area, and it's not just any piece of land. This piece of land is right where the El Paso wall -- that separates El Paso and Ciudad Juarez -- where that wall ends there's been a half-mile gap between the existing wall and Mt. Cristo Rey," Kobach said.

Yahoo News reports former White House strategist Steve Bannon is now the Director of "We Build The Wall."​

"We had to catch them by surprise," Bannon told Yahoo News. He said he predicts residents are "gonna freak out" when they see what was erected over the past two days.

Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage raised $20 million to build the wall through his GoFundMe project, but it appeared to be floundering until Bannon took the helm.

Bannon told Yahoo News the project to build the border barrier near Sunland Park, overseen by construction mogul Tommy Fisher of North Dakota-based Fisher Industries, involved hundreds of workers and cost $6 million.

Kobach told Fox & Friends, "The Army Corps of Engineers said this piece of land is too rugged to build on, you can't build there. Well, we built the wall and proved them wrong."

Kobach further said, "The wall has been going up over the weekend. We've been building, working 24/7 over the holiday weekend to give America a present over this Memorial Day."

ABC-7 reached out to the U.S. Border Patrol but our calls were not answered.

