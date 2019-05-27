Border

We Build The Wall group builds border barrier on private land in Sunland Park

Group used private funds from GoFundMe account

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 11:14 AM MDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 11:24 AM MDT

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - A private group which calls itself We Build The Wall did just that over the Memorial Day Weekend in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

The group announced on its Facebook page it built a portion of border barrier near the base of Mt. Cristo Rey. It told ABC-7 it plans to build the barrier up the mountain, along private property. The plan is to build a platform on the mountain where Border Patrol agents can park and monitor the border along the newly-installed barrier.

Kris Kobach, a former secretary of state in Kansas and advisor for "We Build The Wall," spoke about the project on Fox & Friends early Monday morning. 

"This is the first time any private organization has built a portion of the wall on private land. It's happening right here in the El Paso area, and it's not just any piece of land. This piece of land is right where the El Paso wall -- that separates El Paso and Ciudad Juarez -- where that wall ends there's been a half-mile gap between the existing wall and Mt. Cristo Rey," Kobach said.

Yahoo News reports former White House strategist Steve Bannon is now the Director of "We Build The Wall."​

"We had to catch them by surprise," Bannon told Yahoo News. He said he predicts residents are "gonna freak out" when they see what was erected over the past two days.

Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage raised $20 million to build the wall through his GoFundMe project, but it appeared to be floundering until Bannon took the helm.

Bannon told Yahoo News the project to build the border barrier near Sunland Park, overseen by construction mogul Tommy Fisher of North Dakota-based Fisher Industries, involved hundreds of workers and cost $6 million.

Kobach told Fox & Friends, "The Army Corps of Engineers said this piece of land is too rugged to build on, you can't build there. Well, we built the wall and proved them wrong."

Kobach further said, "The wall has been going up over the weekend. We've been building, working 24/7 over the holiday weekend to give America a present over this Memorial Day."

ABC-7 reached out to the U.S. Border Patrol but our calls were not answered. 
 

 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

US & World
Memorial Day by the numbers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Memorial Day by the numbers

News
On this day: May 27
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

On this day: May 27

Entertainment
21 most entertaining celebrity chefs
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF

21 most entertaining celebrity chefs

US & World
Deadly weather hits Oklahoma
CNN Video

Deadly weather hits Oklahoma

News
On this day: May 26
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: May 26

News
On this day: May 25
NASA

On this day: May 25

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

News
10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Education
Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Weather
Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

News
On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

Economy
20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

US & World
States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

News
On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

Lifestyle
PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

News
On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

News
Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

News
On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Sports
Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness