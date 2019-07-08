Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee accuses DHS of 'cover-up' at migrant facilities

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee speaks to reporters at the Clint border station.

CLINT, Texas - Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, alleged Monday that DHS is engaged in a "cover-up" in the wake of an Inspector General's report that found "dangerous overcrowding" and poor conditions at Texas border stations.

Her comments came following a tour of the troubled Clint border facility, which has come under fire on several occasions for its treatment of hundreds of migrant children that have been held there.

"DHS is doing nothing but covering up from the top down," she said.

Jackson Lee also said agency leaders — including Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan — had failed to tell her how they will utilize $4.6 billion in border funding recently appropriated by Congress to address the problems contained in the IG report.

"He hasn't given us any solutions with the $4.6 billion," she told reporters. "What are you doing with the money and why are you in the midst of a cover up?"

She planned to visit another El Paso area migrant detention facility later Monday as well as what her office described as a "border house in Mexico." (Watch her full remarks in the video player below.)