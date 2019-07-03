Border

El Paso doctors plead to be able to treat migrant kids at border facilities

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 11:00 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 06:12 PM MDT

Doctors helping migrants

EL PASO, Texas - Doctors who have been providing health care to refugee families released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, and sent to hospitality sites operated by Annunciation House, are offering an urgent plea for access to children in border station facilities.

"We have asked for access — constantly, and the answer comes back 'no,' it is not current policy to allow access," Dr. Jose Manuel De la Rosa said at a news conference Tuesday. (You can watch the news conference in the video player below.)

The doctors spoke about the health needs of child refugees upon being released — and what refugees told them about the health care provided while in detention.

It was a sometimes bleak picture painted, with numerous instances of dehydration and infectious outbreaks among the children, not to mention psychological issues requiring treatment.

"We should be allowed in there to take care of the kids," said Dr. Carlos Gutierrez. "Us physicians (want) to go into the detention centers — and I hope it happens very soon."

A Customs and Border Protection spokesman told ABC-7 that some facilities have contracted health staff, but he didn't elaborate as to which facilities and the degree of training of the care providers. A protocol document provided suggested the contractors are often EMTs or paramedics, not pediatricians or doctors.

De la Rosa said the Academy of Pediatrics as well as local doctors were united in a common view: "We believe children should not be in detention centers, they don't belong in detention centers."

Lawyers representing a team of doctors and advocates recently warned of major health and hygiene problems at CPB stations in Texas following visits to the facilities; a federal judge has set a deadline later this month for officials to explain what efforts are being taken to address the complaints.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

US & World
Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
Shortest celebrity marriages
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shortest celebrity marriages

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 2
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On this day: July 2

Health
7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

Entertainment
Top 10 pro wrestlers of all time
John McKeon via Wikimedia Commons

Top 10 pro wrestlers of all time

Health
16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat
Rick Shine/CNN

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat

News
On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

News
On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

News
On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

News
On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Health
15 things your feet say about your health
iStock/LisaIson

15 things your feet say about your health