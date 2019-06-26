Demonstrators gather to protest at El Paso border facility

Child immigration facility protest

EL PASO, Texas - Demonstrators upset at the treatment of migrant children in detention gathered Tuesday evening to protest at the border station facility on Hondo Pass in northeast El Paso.

It's a facility where some children who were being cared for at the border facility in Clint, Texas were transferred after that location came under fire for poor conditions.

The uproar from the public and members of Congress over the so-called filthy conditions of the children held in detention led to the resignation earlier Tuesday of the head of Customs and Border Patrol.

President Trump plans to appoint the former head of the FBI in El Paso as the new CPB leader.