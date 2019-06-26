Demonstrators gather to protest at El Paso border facility
EL PASO, Texas - Demonstrators upset at the treatment of migrant children in detention gathered Tuesday evening to protest at the border station facility on Hondo Pass in northeast El Paso.
It's a facility where some children who were being cared for at the border facility in Clint, Texas were transferred after that location came under fire for poor conditions.
The uproar from the public and members of Congress over the so-called filthy conditions of the children held in detention led to the resignation earlier Tuesday of the head of Customs and Border Patrol.
President Trump plans to appoint the former head of the FBI in El Paso as the new CPB leader.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Travel Ian Gavan/Getty Images
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Entertainment Steve Finn/Getty Images
Entertainment I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Health iStock / KingWu
News Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Health iStock/.shock
News U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons
Family Ian Waldie/Getty Images
News Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Entertainment Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
News The Warmbier Family via CNN
Lifestyle FreeImages.com/Vince Varga
News Roger Kisby/Getty Images
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Health iStock / diego_cervo
News Sean Gallup/Getty Images
News Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
US & World FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams
News Carl Court/Getty Images