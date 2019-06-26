Border

Demonstrators gather to protest at El Paso border facility

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 04:35 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 06:38 PM MDT

Child immigration facility protest

EL PASO, Texas - Demonstrators upset at the treatment of migrant children in detention gathered Tuesday evening to protest at the border station facility on Hondo Pass in northeast El Paso.

It's a facility where some children who were being cared for at the border facility in Clint, Texas were transferred after that location came under fire for poor conditions.

The uproar from the public and members of Congress over the so-called filthy conditions of the children held in detention led to the resignation earlier Tuesday of the head of Customs and Border Patrol.

President Trump plans to appoint the former head of the FBI in El Paso as the new CPB leader.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

News
On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Entertainment
Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Entertainment
Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

News
On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

Health
'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

News
On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

News
On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Health
Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

News
On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14