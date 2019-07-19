Border

U.S. Senate Dems visit Rio Grande border facility, call conditions are ‘inhumane'

By:
  • AP & CNN

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 05:55 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 07:07 PM MDT

Rio Grande border tour

McALLEN, Texas - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says conditions at a Texas border detention facility are “inhumane.”

Schumer and a group of other Democratic senators, including Oregon's Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, toured the facility in McAllen on Friday.

Schumer said the tour left him with an awful feeling.

"It's been a very, very difficult day to see these people, particularly the children, treated in such inhumane conditions. (It) just tears at your heart strings and really makes you feel awful,” Schumer said. “They let us see whatever we wanted to see but we were told that they tried to make things look better. The day before, 400 people were taken out of one facility. … But even with that, it's awful the conditions that these people are placed in."

Democratic leaders also spoke with acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

Schumer said he was told that about 2 or 3 percent of the migrants are criminals. However, Schumer said the administration is treating them all like criminals.

Standing outside the processing center, Merkley also criticized conditions inside the facility as well as Trump administration programs cracking down on asylum seekers.

“We want them treated with dignity and respect as we would want our family members to be treated,” Merkley said.

Copyright 2019 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Celebrity
Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Sports
Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

News
New Texas migrant kids facility opens

New Texas migrant kids facility opens

Sports
USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10