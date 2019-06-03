Border

U.S. says border wall will 'avoid' historic South Texas cemetery

By:
  • NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 12:34 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:34 PM MDT

SAN JUAN, Texas - The U.S. government said Monday that it won't build President Donald Trump's border wall on the site of a historic cemetery that might have required the exhumation of graves.
  
In a statement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it would "avoid" the Eli Jackson Cemetery in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley while "still meeting Border Patrol's operational requirements for border wall."
  
"It has never been CBP's intent to disturb or relocate cemeteries that may lie within planned barrier alignment," the agency said. "Understanding the historical and cultural resources that may lie within planned barrier alignment has always been part of CBP's public and stakeholder outreach process."
  
CBP issued the statement in response to an Associated Press story about the cemetery, one of two 19th century burial sites established by the sons of Nathaniel Jackson, who settled along the Rio Grande in 1857, nine years after the river became the U.S.-Mexico border following the Mexican American War.
  
Congress has already funded construction in much of the Rio Grande Valley, where the government says it needs additional barriers to stop human and drug smuggling. Due to flooding concerns and land rights, much of the wall in the region would be built well north of the river and still leave area for people crossing illegally to reach the United States.
  
Jackson's descendants have sued the government and led a campaign to stop construction at the sites.
  
"It's a very good day for us as it relates to the Eli Jackson cemetery," said Sylvia Ramirez, one of Jackson's descendants who has helped lead her family's opposition to the wall.
  
Ramirez has previously met with Border Patrol agents who she said indicated they would take her family's concerns into account, but never directly promised that the wall wouldn't be built on the cemetery.
  
But Ramirez added that CBP's statement "doesn't answer all our questions by any means." She said she wanted to know if the family's other burial site, the Jackson Ranch cemetery, would also be protected. She was also concerned CBP might still seek to build a wall nearby, which could still cause flooding or environmental damage.
  
"There are less destructive ways for the government to meet its security goals," she said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
The worst backseat drivers
cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com

The worst backseat drivers

US & World
Hurricane Dorian threatens US
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian threatens US

Weather
Hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

US & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

US & World
Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27