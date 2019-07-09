U.S.-Mexico border arrests drop by 28% in June; Mexico efforts credited
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. officials said Tuesday there was a 28% decrease in June in the numbers of migrants crossing at the US-Mexico border.
Officials credited the initial impact of Mexico's crackdown on Central America migration for the decline.
Data reflected there were nearly 40,000 fewer illegal migrants for the month.
There were about 95,000 border arrests in June, compared to 132,000 arrests in May.
