Asylum officers ask court to end Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy, say it threatens migrants' lives
WASHINGTON, DC - A federal appeals court is being urged by U.S. asylum officers to end the Trump administration's controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy, the Washington Post reported.
The request made on Wednesday to block the program contends that it runs "fundamentally contrary to the moral fabric of our nation and our international legal and domestic obligations."
The asylum officers, who are responsible for implementing the president's directive, also maintain it threatens the lives of migrants — who are forced to wait in Mexico for their immigration court hearings.
