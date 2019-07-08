Trump: 'I want the press to go in and see' Texas migrant detention centers

Trump wants press to see migrant centers

WASHINGTON, DC - President Trump said on Sunday that he wants members of the press to "go in and see" migrant detention centers in Texas.

Asked if he would visit the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Clint, Texas that the New York Times reported over the weekend has suffered from disease outbreaks, Trump told reporters, "What we're going to do is I'm going to start showing some of these detention centers ... to the press."

"I want the press to go in and see them," Trump said, adding, "We're going to send people in. We're going to have some of the press go in."

The President's comments come days after Democratic members of Congress toured two Texas border facilities, the one in Clint and another in El Paso, and expressed outrage over the growing humanitarian crisis on the southern border.

"They're crowded," the President said of the Texas facilities, "and we're the ones who were complaining about they're crowded."

"They're crowded because people come up, but now thanks to Mexico it's slowing down greatly," he said. "But it is crowded, but we want to have the press go in and see," Trump said, decrying the New York Times as "fake news."

Last month, ABC-7 and other media outlets were allowed in the facility in Clint where at the time more than 100 migrant children were being held.

A team of doctors, lawyers and advocates last month warned of what they say are major health and hygiene problems at several CBP facilities in Texas — including Clint.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was one of the lawmakers to tour the Clint and El Paso facilities and has been outspoken about the issue, telling ABC-7, "People (are) drinking out of toilets, officers laughing in front of members Congress."

"I brought it up to their superiors," the freshman Democrat later wrote on Twitter. "They said 'officers are under stress & act out sometimes.' No accountability."