Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to unfreeze New Mexico border wall money
WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let it use Pentagon money to build sections of a border wall with Mexico after two lower courts blocked it from doing so while a lawsuit over the money continues.
The Trump administration filed the request with the Supreme Court on Friday. Last week, a divided three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled against the administration.
It kept in place a lower court's freeze preventing the government from tapping Defense Department counter-drug money to build high-priority sections of wall in Arizona, California and New Mexico.
