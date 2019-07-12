Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to unfreeze New Mexico border wall money

Guillermo Arias/Getty Images A section of the US-Mexico border fence seen from Tijuana, Mexico.

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let it use Pentagon money to build sections of a border wall with Mexico after two lower courts blocked it from doing so while a lawsuit over the money continues.

The Trump administration filed the request with the Supreme Court on Friday. Last week, a divided three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled against the administration.

It kept in place a lower court's freeze preventing the government from tapping Defense Department counter-drug money to build high-priority sections of wall in Arizona, California and New Mexico.