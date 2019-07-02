Border

Citizenship question dropped from 2020 census forms by Trump administration

By:
  • Associated Press

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 03:42 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 04:06 PM MDT

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Justice Department says the 2020 Census is moving ahead without a question about citizenship.
  
Kristen Clarke, an attorney for a civil rights group that helped fight the addition of the question, says Trump administration attorneys notified parties in lawsuits that the printing of the hundreds of millions of documents for the 2020 counts would be starting soon.
  
Justice Department spokeswoman Kelly Laco has confirmed there would be "no citizenship question on 2020 census."
  
The White House didn't immediately comment on the decision. President Donald Trump has decried last week's Supreme Court ruling saying the question was sought under a false pretext.
  
Spokespeople for the U.S. Census Bureau have not responded to emails or phone calls seeking comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


