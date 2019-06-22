Texas deploying 1,000 more National Guard troops for border 'crisis'

A Texas National Guard member stands watch at the border.

A Texas National Guard member stands watch at the border.

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he's sending another 1,000 National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and blasted Congress as a "group of reprobates" over the growing humanitarian crisis.

Abbott said Friday that the additional Guard members will assist at detention facilities and at ports of entry.

"The crisis at our southern border is unlike anything we’ve witnessed before and has put an enormous strain on the existing resources we have in place," said Abbott. "With the deployment of these troops, we are taking action."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the new deployment will bring the total number of Guard members on the Texas border to more than 2,000.

The Republican leaders scolded Congress over reports that an El Paso-area border facility is neglecting migrant children. Doctors and attorneys said hundreds of young people are living under inhumane conditions at a border control station in Clint, Texas. They said they found about 250 infants, children and teens locked up for weeks without adequate food, water and sanitation.

Abbott's announcement came after House Democrats unveiled a $4.5 billion border measure on Friday. He said the federal government will pay for the additional Guard deployment.