State senator reacts to migrants held in 'inhumane' conditions under Paso Del Norte Bridge

Migrants in tents reaction

Texas Senator Jose Rodriguez says changes need to be made to the conditions immigrants are living under near the Paso Del Norte Bridge in downtown El Paso.

Ramiro Cordero with Border Patrol tells ABC 7 that the tents and canopies will remain out in Border Patrol facilities as needed.

Senator Rodriguez , along with other lawmakers, were very outspoken about conditions at the tent facility at the Tornillo Port of Entry.

The Texas Senator responded to questions regarding why the public is not hearing the same outcry about the facility near the International Bridge as they are over conditions at the Tornillo facility.

”It’s in an enclosed area away from public view. And I think people don’t realize the conditions that those people are living under.” said the Texas senator.

Senator Rodriguez says he has seen the makeshift facilities from the Paso Del Norte Bridge, but has not toured the area.

Rodriguez is correct in that most cannot see the tents and canopies because the area is enclosed and behind a stone wall.

He says the facilities are far different from the Tornillo tent facility for unaccompanied immigrant youth. That facility closed in January.

“Over there they did have air conditioned tents. They did have medical services. They had the sanitary facilities,” responded the senator.

Border Patrol spokesman, Ramiro Cordero says the tents and tarps do have portable air conditioning units, immigrants are fed three meals a day and the area includes port-a-potties.

Rodriguez says more dollars need to go into improving conditions for asylum seekers, instead of having them held exposed to the elements.

“Whether its state money, or federal money, or a combination, that is the right thing to do, Saul. I mean, we can't treat people this way. This is inhumane,” Rodriguez responded.

Border Patrol spokesman Cordero says immigrants detained inside the tents and tarps do have access to medical facilities and are given medical attention when needed.