Traffic resumes after shootout on Mexico side forced brief closure of Ysleta Bridge

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Ysleta Bridge traffic again flowing on Wednesday evening.

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico - A shootout on the Mexico side of the Ysleta Bridge forced a closure to all traffic for about an hour late Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement said.

The bridge was in gridlock around 4:30 p.m. according to El Paso police, who had advised motorists to avoid the area.

While the American side of the bridge had remained open despite the shooting, Mexican customs officials stopped all vehicles on the Mexico side — allowing no southbound or northbound traffic to pass through.

Mexican authorities reopened the Juarez side of the bridge and allowed traffic to fully resume just prior to 5:30 p.m., EPPD said,

There were no immediate details provided on the shooting incident that triggered the initial bridge closure.

Below is the timeline of the bridge shutdown from El Paso police tweets...

Ysleta bridge in traffic gridlock. Shootout in Mexican side has resulted shutdown on Mexican side. Use other bridges. No southbound or northbound traffic allowed through — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) June 26, 2019

Ysleta Poe on American side remains open however Mexican customs has stopped all traffic on their side — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) June 26, 2019