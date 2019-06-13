Border

Professor: Migrants held in 'barbaric conditions' under Paso Del Norte Bridge

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 04:55 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 07:52 PM MDT

PDN immigrant overcrowding

EL PASO, Texas - A New Mexico State University professor visited a makeshift Border Patrol facility under the Paso Del Norte Bridge and stumbled upon what he described as "barbaric conditions."

Earlier this year, Border Patrol agents erected a tent under the bridge to keep undocumented immigrants seeking asylum out of the elements while they are transported to its main processing facility. 

Professor Neal Rosendorf walked into the makeshift facility when a gate was left open on Saturday, June 1, 2019. "Nothing prepared me for the suffering of those men I stumbled upon," said Rosendorf.

The professor said he was asked to leave to facility, but not before witnessing about 150 people exposed to the elements. The temperature that day reached 99 degrees.

"What made it worse is that these people are completely exposed to the elements. Full stop. All that they had to shield themselves from the elements is whatever they were able to scrounge: scraps of silver mylar, scraps of tarp," said Rosendorf.

The professor took photos of the migrants and shared his story with Texas Monthly and El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar. "It is very alarming. Not just the humanitarian side for the migrants, I'm very worried about the agents," said Escobar.

The congresswoman and Rosendorf said it is possible that as many as 200 immigrants were being detained at the time. Rosendorf called it "worse than turn of the century concentration camps."

The release of Rosendorf's photos comes on the heels of an office of inspector general report which highlighted "dangerous overcrowding" conditions at the Border Patrol's Paso Del Norte bridge facility. 

Customs and Border Protection emailed ABC-7 the following statement: 

"The safety of those in USBP custody is a priority and so only areas that allow for secure holding and safety, for detainees are utilized.  Some of those locations are partially outdoors while still providing relief from sun, wind and inclement weather."

 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
Fort Bliss 'Old Hickory' training

Fort Bliss 'Old Hickory' training

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan begin tour of Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan begin tour of Africa

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

US & World
Imelda floods Texas

Imelda floods Texas

US & World
Protesters hold climate strikes across the globe
Getty Images

Protesters hold climate strikes across the globe

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

US & World
World's happiest countries
MARVEL via Wikimedia Commons

World's happiest countries

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops