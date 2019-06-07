Private border wall construction completed in Sunland Park

Private border barrier done

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - The supervisor in charge of construction crews building the privately-funded border barrier tells ABC-7 the barrier is now complete.

It includes a platform specifically built for Border Patrol as a look out spot -- offering a birds-eye view overlooking rough terrain, as well as the Rio Grande River.

Crews also built a cement road going alongside a half mile of the border barrier. The road is filled with sensors which activate cameras if anyone comes within 50-feet of the barrier, alerting Border Patrol.

The entire construction of this barrier and road took only 20 days.

While the barrier is finished, crews still need to install lights, which will go all the way from the bottom of the barrier to the very top.

The construction foreman says once all the finishing touches are added, this entire project will be turned over to government officials.